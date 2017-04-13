New Functional Foods: Probiotic Breakfast

Consumers simply add a pouch with their favorite milk in a blender, which grinds up the fresh seeds and nuts in 30 to 60 seconds, for a quick meal-sized chocolate breakfast smoothie. Whereas most traditional breakfast offerings are high in carbs and sugar, a prepared Zen Breakfast Blend is mostly protein, fats and fiber with added probiotics to support digestive health, immune health and protein utilization. It’s vegan, gluten-free and is an excellent source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

Zen Breakfast Blend is available in two flavors—Chocolate Cherry-Almond and Chocolate Blueberry Walnut—and sells online as five-packs for $24 at

ZenBreakfastBlend.com and on Amazon.

Zen Breakfast Blend was developed by William Bond and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Wicher, a naturopathic physician.

“We’ve created a highly functional food that’s perfect for busy people who want easy access to many of the big trends in healthy eating – plant based proteins, healthy fats, fiber and a probiotic, all in one,” says Bond, Mindbody CEO.

Originally appeared in the April, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.