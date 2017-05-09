Corbion: Better Performance

When consumers purchase sweet goods and snack cakes at the store, they expect that brand to taste just as delicious every time they buy it - no matter where, no matter when. SweetPro(TM) V100, the new emulsifier from Corbion, provides that market-building consistency, along with better performance and easier handling.

“Our customers want to be confident in the quality of their products, year round,” says Jim Robertson, global product manager, emulsifiers. “Cakes, muffins and cupcakes made with SweetPro V100 are consistently light and airy - even reduced-fat items maintain the taste and texture today's consumers expect.”

In addition, Robertson says SweetPro(TM) V100 has demonstrated its ability to enhance aeration and emulsion stability and improve moisture retention. Drop-in functionality provides another benefit, and minimizes operational challenges.

“SweetPro V100 makes the products more tolerant—they can handle more variables without causing waste or hassle. That's a real advantage for customers looking to enhance their products with minimal operational challenges,” Robertson says. “With SweetPro V100, our customers benefit from better production and better quality in their sweet goods. It's a classic win-win.”

