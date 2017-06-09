Three New Kettle Brand Flavors

Kettle Brand recently released three new Kettle Chips flavors inspired by Mexican cuisine.

The new varieties include Krinkle Cut Spicy Queso, Chile Verde, and Tropical Salsa made with Avocado Oil.



The new chip varieties like other Kettle Brand chips are Non-GMO Project Verified and Gluten-Free Certified.

These flavors hit store shelves in August and will be available nationwide for the SRP of $3.79 per 8.5-ounce bag.