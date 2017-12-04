Kettle Brand Almond Oil Chips

With entertaining season around the corner and party invitations rolling in, Kettle Brand is introducing two new flavor varieties that are party-ready: Fiery Thai and Wood Smoked Sea Salt.

Reportedly the very first potato chips available on the market cooked in 100% almond oil, these new varieties include the fusion of sweet lemongrass, ginger and classic Thai heat inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia kick things up a notch, while Wood-Smoked Sea Salt’s spuds keep things grounded and smoky for an aromatic taste.

As always, Kettle Brand ensures that each and every bite is Non-GMO Project Verified and includes only the best natural ingredients. These flavors are available nationally for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 4.2-ounce bag.