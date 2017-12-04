Kettle Brand Almond Oil Chips
New varieties include Fiery Thai and Wood Smoked Sea Salt
With entertaining season around the corner and party invitations rolling in, Kettle Brand is introducing two new flavor varieties that are party-ready: Fiery Thai and Wood Smoked Sea Salt.
Reportedly the very first potato chips available on the market cooked in 100% almond oil, these new varieties include the fusion of sweet lemongrass, ginger and classic Thai heat inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia kick things up a notch, while Wood-Smoked Sea Salt’s spuds keep things grounded and smoky for an aromatic taste.
As always, Kettle Brand ensures that each and every bite is Non-GMO Project Verified and includes only the best natural ingredients. These flavors are available nationally for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 4.2-ounce bag.
