Cholula Sweet Habanero

Cholula introduced a new Limited Edition flavor, Sweet Habanero.

The first person to join the Order of Cholula is All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Known for his on-field prowess and flavorful character, Syndergaard shares his love for Cholula by headlining a recruitment-style video debuting today at www.OrderofCholula.com. A short film features inspiring stories of real Cholula fans who credit the role the flavorful hot sauce plays in their lives – including Syndergaard himself. The video encourages viewers to join Syndergaard and other flavor-seeking zealots by applying for admittance into this members-only club by sharing their Order-worthy stories of Cholula devotion.

Once accepted into the Order of Cholula, members gain further access to content, including the inspiring full stories of the film's feature fans, exclusive discounts, merchandise and first access to a new, fan-inspired limited edition flavor – Sweet Habanero which will have a small-batch run of 1,000 bottles. Cholula revealed the small batch run today to coincide with and commemorate the launch of the "Order of Cholula." The newest flavor was developed to answer the cry of fans looking for a hot and spicy flavorful Habanero and will not yet be available for retail sale. The Limited Edition Sweet Habanero has hints of pineapple, garlic and spices and best compliments dishes like fish, chicken and soups. It joins Cholula's existing flavor line-up of Original, Green Pepper, Chipotle, Chili Lime and Chili Garlic.