Litehouse Mango Habanero: Sauce Of The Year

Litehouse, Inc., an employee-owned company, received the highest honors in the sauce category at the 2017 Association for Dressing & Sauces (ADS) 16th annual awards event held October 7-9 in Nashville, Tenn. The Sauce of the Year Award was given to Litehouse’s Mango Habanero, which won in a blind taste test of industry experts where products were judged on innovative flavor and taste performance.



“We are incredibly honored by this industry recognition for our focus on and commitment to product innovation,” said Camille Balfanz, Brand Manager. “By combining different levels of sweet and heat, our Mango Habanero creates a dynamic experience for the taste buds that is perfectly on trend for consumers seeking interesting flavors and spice combinations.”

Since its introduction in 2016, Litehouse Mango Habanero quickly became a fan favorite for its sweet and spicy flavor palette, which offers the sweet taste of real mangos followed by a slow heat at the finish. The sauce is gluten-free, contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives, and has only 25 calories per serving, making it a go-to dressing, sauce or marinade.



The 2017 ADS award marks the ninth honor for Litehouse and reflects the company’s Guiding Principles, which underscore a commitment to excellence in every aspect of its business. All product innovation originates from Litehouse’s more than 1,000 employee-owners, who are encouraged to share, at every level of the organization, suggestions and ideas for new flavors and products.