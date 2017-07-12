ITO EN Matcha LOVE Tea Bag Varieties, Ice-Steeped Oi Ocha Cold Brew

ITO EN (North America) INC. unveiled contemporary flavors of its premium matcha LOVE® Tea Bags and a new Oi Ocha Cold Brew ready-to-drink beverage. The two new matcha LOVE Tea Bags are offered in Lemon Verbena + Peppermint and Apple + Ginger, infusing a fruity and invigorating zest to play off the premium Japanese matcha and green tea. The Oi Ocha Cold Brew uses an authentic Japanese cold brew process of ice steeping the tea leaves to extract a smooth, clean taste to allow the purity of the tea leaf to shine.

The new products will begin shipping to retailers this fall.

Using its decades of deep-rooted green tea expertise, ITO EN’s new, on-trend creations continue to innovate in the matcha tea category to meet the demands of a modern lifestyle.

New product details include: