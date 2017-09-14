Chocolate Ghee Spreads

Artisanal natural foods brand Fourth & Heart, noted for its flavored ghee, debuted three new chocolate ghee products at the Natural Products Expo East show: Chocti Original Recipe, Chocti Coffee Guarana and Chocti Passionfruit. Each new item will feature Fourth & Heart’s premium grass-fed Madagascar Vanilla Bean and is a lactose-free, nut-free alternative.

The name “Chocti,” conceived by Tavares-Gunsagar herself, comes from the Sanskrit word Shakti which represents change and empowerment. The new Fourth & Heart Chocti line reflects those roots by empowering choice and facilitating change through the creation of a healthier alternative to ordinary everyday chocolate spreads. The Chocti spreads are meticulously crafted from cacao, dates and Fourth & Heart’s Madagascar Vanilla Bean Ghee. The result is a delectable nut-free, lactose-free chocolate spread that will elevate your pantry to new heights. Offered in gourmet flavors of Passionfruit, Coffee Guarana and Original recipe, there’s bound to be a flavor to satisfy every chocolate lover’s taste.

Fourth & Heart’s new Chocti Ghee spread in Coffee Guarana is a pick-me-up infused with natural caffeine derived from Brazilian Guarana and combined with single origin, organic Brazilian cold-pressed coffee oil. The spread is a substitute for a cup of coffee and works as a pre-workout gel alternative. Achieve natural energy by spreading Chocti on your toast or dipping fresh banana slices in the chocolate ghee goodness. Fourth & Heart’s Chocti Ghee spread in Coffee Guarana is offered in a 12-ounce jar and retails for $12.99.

Fourth & Heart’s new Chocti Ghee spread in Passionfruit is crafted with all the benefits that Passionfruit powder has to offer. Native to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, Passionfruit powder is a superfood known for its calming effect and contains a selection of minerals (potassium, selenium, calcium, iron and zinc) and vitamins (A, C, B1, B2, B6 and K). Passionfruit powder also functions as a substitute for melatonin. The rich chocolate spread is an ideal after-dinner treat or post-workout snack that facilitates a calming effect. The Passionfruit spread showcases splendidly on pancakes and can even be added to your smoothies for an added chocolate burst. Fourth & Heart’s Chocti Ghee spread in Passionfruit is offered in a 12-ounce jar and retails for $12.99.

Fourth & Heart’s Original Recipe Chocti ghee is a rich yet guiltless chocolate spread alternative. The nut-free, lactose-free treat is for children and adults alike. Original recipe Chocti is a low-glycemic chocolate alternative made up of pure ingredients: dates, 70% chocolate and Fourth & Heart’s Madagascar Vanilla Bean Ghee. The spread also contains iron, fiber and omega fatty acids and can top cupcakes, crepes and strawberries. Fourth & Heart’s Chocti Ghee spread in Original Recipe is offered in a 12-ounce jar and retails for $12.99.