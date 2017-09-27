Columbus Craft Meats Introduces Snack Lines

Columbus Craft Meats, a deli meat brand in the US, launched two delicious new snack lines. Snacking is a huge trend in the US, and meat snacks are growing times fast as consumers look for high-protein alternatives.

Contributing to Columbus' rapid growth are new products, like Paninos – bite-sized rolls of salumi and cheese – which have grown over 800% since launching in 2016. Columbus now offers Paninos in snack-sized packages of two:

Genoa Salame rolled with Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Sopressata rolled with Mozzarella Cheese

Prosciutto rolled with Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Dry Salame rolled with Monterey Jack Cheese

For its Salame & Cheese Crisps line, Columbus has paired its salami with sourdough cheese crisps that are portioned for a quick, delicious bite. And because they don't require refrigeration, Columbus' Salame & Cheese Crisps provide a convenient, on-the-go snack. Available in the following flavors:

Italian Dry Salame and Cheese Crisps

Calabrese Salame and Cheese Crisps

Both snack-sized Columbus Paninos and Columbus Salame & Cheese Crisps are available now in select grocery stores across the US.