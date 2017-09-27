Meat, Poultry & SeafoodSnacks & Appetizers

Columbus Craft Meats Introduces Snack Lines

Fast-growing meat brand in deli moves quickly into snacking

September 27, 2017
Columbus Craft Meats, a deli meat brand in the US,  launched two delicious new snack lines. Snacking is a huge trend in the US, and meat snacks are growing times fast as consumers look for high-protein alternatives.

Contributing to Columbus' rapid growth are new products, like Paninos – bite-sized rolls of salumi and cheese – which have grown over 800% since launching in 2016.  Columbus now offers Paninos in snack-sized packages of two:

  • Genoa Salame rolled with Mozzarella Cheese
  • Hot Sopressata rolled with Mozzarella Cheese
  • Prosciutto rolled with Mozzarella Cheese
  • Italian Dry Salame rolled with Monterey Jack Cheese

For its Salame & Cheese Crisps line, Columbus has paired its salami with sourdough cheese crisps that are portioned for a quick, delicious bite.  And because they don't require refrigeration, Columbus' Salame & Cheese Crisps provide a convenient, on-the-go snack.  Available in the following flavors:

  • Italian Dry Salame and Cheese Crisps
  • Calabrese Salame and Cheese Crisps

Both snack-sized Columbus Paninos and Columbus Salame & Cheese Crisps are available now in select grocery stores across the US.

