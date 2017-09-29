Carolina Fine Snacks Wicked Crisps

Carolina Fine Snacks launched Wicked Crisps®, a veggie snack crafted with bold flavors and baked with healthy ingredients. Made from veggies, herbs and spices, Wicked Crisps are a guilt-free snack that is nutritious.

Wicked Crisps start with wholesome ingredients like spinach, chickpea hummus, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, field peas and broccoli and end with genuine nutrition. Wicked Crisps are sturdy enough to be paired with dip but can be enjoyed on their own.

Wicked Crisps are ideal for anyone looking for a crunchy better-for-you snack they can feel good about eating, They are available in six flavors to satisfy everyone’s taste buds– Roasted Garlic and Asiago Cheese, Red Curry Hummus, Spinach Parmesan, Sweet Potato Souffle, Spring Vegetable Medley, and Cheesy Cheese Pizza. It’s a revolutionary collection of flavors and textures that combines the best of both worlds, nutrition and flavor. Wicked Crisps are baked, never fried, and are made with all-natural non-GMO ingredients and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.