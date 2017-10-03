Alter Eco Coconut Clusters

Alter Eco®, a chocolate-centric, sustainability-directed food company, entered the snacking category with the launch of Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters. A decadent combination of salty-sweet ribbons of toasted coconut and Alter Eco’s signature rich 70% Ecuadorian chocolate, Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters aim to give snackers an explosive experience of taste and texture while delivering superior ingredients.



“Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters mark an exciting milestone for Alter Eco as we enter this new space and expand beyond our well-known line of classic chocolate bars and decadent premium truffles,” said Edouard Rollet, co-CEO and co-founder at Alter Eco. “But beyond expansion, our goal is to redefine the snacking space and create a future-forward category – one that is filled with next-level indulgences crafted with sustainable, superior ingredients and mind-blowingly delicious flavor. It’s an exciting venture and we can’t wait for retailers and buyers to experience Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters for the first time.”

Packed in a unique recyclable pouch, Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters are a vegan and paleo-friendly snack made with premium ingredients ranging from coconut oil to organic dark chocolate, so everyone can spoil their taste buds without the guilt. Light, crisp, toasted coconut flakes that are sustainably harvested are baked into clusters before being drizzled with a thick layer of deep, dark 70% Ecuadorian chocolate and sprinkled with hand-harvested French sea salt. The next-level snacks join Alter Eco’s existing portfolio of decadent dark chocolate bars and truffles, and are USDA Certified Organic, Fair Trade Certified, Carbon Neutral Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten-Free. Flavor details include:



• Original (five grams of sugar) – these crispy clusters are a sweet-and-salty combo sprinkled with sea salt and a thick layer dark chocolate.

• Seeds + Salt (five grams of sugar) – a textured, dark chocolate treat baked with roasty-toasty crisp pumpkin and sunflower seeds, these coconut clusters offer a sweet bite with an edge.

• Cherry + Almond Butter (six grams of sugar) – tangy-sweet cherries and dollops of creamy almond butter are united in this snack.



Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters will be available online and begin hitting store shelves in December 2017 with a retail price of $4.79/3.2 ounce pouch.