JBT Corporation Acquires Avure Technologies

JBT Corporation announced it has acquired Avure Technologies, Inc. (“Avure”) for $57 million, before post close adjustments. Avure is a leader in food processing technology and has gone on to create a range of HPP systems for worldwide tolling centers and major food manufacturers all over the globe. JBT Corporation, also a global leader in food and beverage processing solutions, has curated customer solutions up and down the line – from cooking, frying and chilling to portioning, sorting, weighing and grading in the protein market to extraction, mixing, blending, filling, closing and sterilization in the liquid foods market. And now, with the addition of Avure Technologies to the family, JBT is expanding its clean label solutions for fresh, flavorful foods and beverages with a longer shelf life.

Avure’s High Pressure Processing (HPP) uses ultra-high pressure purified water to keep packaged food pathogen-free to stay fresh longer. At very high pressures bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella are inactivated. Foods using HPP include ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meats, ready-meals, fruits and vegetables, juices and smoothies, soups and sauces, wet salads and dips, dairy products, seafood and shellfish. HPP helps producers increase food safety and extend shelf-life while providing consumers with nutritious, natural, flavorful food.

“With the expanding marketplace adoption of HPP technology as well as broad applications across both protein and liquid foods, the integration of Avure solutions into the JBT portfolio means we can now offer comprehensive thermal and non-thermal preservation solutions to global food and beverage producers,” explains Steve Smith, president, JBT FoodTech. “We’ll add our global salesforce and responsive aftermarket support to the development and installation of these HPP systems to create best-in-class lines for our customers.”

We are very excited to join the JBT family,” commented Jeff Williams, Avure CEO. “Our two companies are the leaders in their respective markets and have complementary capabilities and similar cultures with a strong commitment to employees, community and customer satisfaction. Our customers will benefit from a broader product offering and enhanced global support of the Avure product line”, he added.

Now together, JBT and Avure will be able to offer customers a single, global source for their protein and liquid foods processing needs by coupling Avure's design, fabrication, and food science resources for high-pressure processing systems in the food and beverage markets with JBT's existing portfolio of protein and liquid foods technologies.