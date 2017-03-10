Paqui Wild Ranch Chip

Paqui, the brand that introduced "the hottest chip in the world," recently introduced Wild Wild Ranch, a ranch tortilla chip.



Paqui Wild Wild Ranch gets its flavor from real buttermilk and a blend of spices. The combination of bold flavor, crunch, and real ingredients delivers a unique taste.



Wild Wild Ranch is the latest in a line of varieties including Nacho Cheese Especial, Cool Salsa Verde, and the spicy Haunted Ghost Pepper. Paqui chips are certified non-GMO, gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives.