New Single-Serve Entrees from EVOL Foods

Shawarma Style Chicken and Ginger Soy Udon Noodles are among new ethnic-flavored entrees

Evol_17_900
March 23, 2017
EVOL® Foods, Boulder-based maker of pure and simple frozen entrees, burritos and breakfast items, debuts four new bold international flavors within its popular single-serve entree line:  Shawarma Style Chicken, Ginger Soy Udon Noodles, Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken and Korean BBQ Style Chicken. The new entrees are a natural evolution for the brand as EVOL continues to push the boundaries of the frozen food category exploring different flavor profiles and unique ethnic cuisines.

The four new single-serve entrees are a testament to EVOL's ever-evolving product portfolio and commitment to providing convenient, clean food made with real ingredients:

Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken: Sweet pineapple teriyaki sauce on grilled chicken with pieces of real pineapple, red bell peppers, edamame and water chestnuts on a bed of white rice - $3.99MSRP - 320 Calories

Ginger Soy Udon Noodles Udon noodles with carrots, edamame, red bell peppers and snap peas in a savory sesame ginger sauce - $3.99MSRP - 310 Calories

Korean BBQ Style Chicken: Korean BBQ - inspired savory Asian sauce on top of grilled chicken with broccoli, snap peas, bell peppers and carrots on a bed of brown rice - $3.99MSRP - 300 Calories

Shawarma Style Chicken: A Middle Eastern favorite. Grilled chicken, green and red bell peppers and red onions covered in a tangy yellow turmeric sauce on a bed of couscous - $3.99MSRP - 300 Calories

EVOL's new single-serve entrees will be available in frozen food aisles at retailers nationwide in May 2017.

