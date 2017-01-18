Awards Season—For You Too!

The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes and Tonys. Every winter and summer brings a crush of awards programs for movie and television stars, musicians, stage actors and others—all those who feed consumer demand for entertainment.

There also are awards for you—food and beverage professionals who literally feed consumers’ daily need for mealtime solutions and excitement. Nominations now are open for the 13th annual Spirit of Innovation (SOI) awards. Co-sponsored by Prepared Foods and Ventura Foods, these unique awards recognize product development teams for their collaborative and innovative efforts.

Manufacturers, ingredient suppliers and public relations firms are invited to enter products in one or more of the following retail or foodservice categories.

Best New Product - Retail Food: Most interesting, unique new retail offering (product line or individual SKU)

Best New Product - Retail Beverage: Most interesting, unique new retail offering (product line or individual SKU)

Best New Product - Foodservice / Front of the House: Most interesting, unique new prepared offering addressing restaurant patrons’ taste trends and other food preferences.

Best New Product - Foodservice / Back of the House: Most interesting, unique new prepared offering that addresses trends and helps operators reduce cost, labor, time, etc.

Best New Product - Alternative Channel: Best new food / beverage developed specifically for in-store bakery, in-store deli or convenience store channel operators.

Prepared Foods also will present a sixth award for the Most Disruptive / Interesting New Product (Retail or Foodservice). This is an “editor’s choice” for the most disruptive and new-to-category product (food or beverage / retail or foodservice).

To be eligible for SOI consideration, product(s) must have been introduced between January 2015 and March 2016. Manufacturers, ingredient suppliers and agency representatives may nominate multiple items at www.preparedfoods.com/innovation but submissions are only for one product per category.

First-round product judging includes consideration for a product’s originality, demonstrated teamwork in development and market success. Prepared Foods staff will evaluate all submissions and seek additional input from chief editors at sister BNP Media titles: Beverage Industry, Dairy Foods, National Provisioner (meat/poultry/seafood), Snack Food &Wholesale Bakery, Candy Industry, Refrigerated & Frozen Foods and Industria Alimenticia. Related titles include Brand Packaging, Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies.

Prepared Foods and Ventura Foods will honor six manufacturers during Prepared Foods’ annual New Products Conference, Sept. 10-13, 2017, at the Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver, Colo. Winners will be recognized in person during an awards ceremony and reception.

Learn more about 2016 honorees.

Learn more about the Spirit of Innovation Awards, and nominate your product!