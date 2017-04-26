Hostess® introduced Chocolate Cake Twinkies®: chocolate cake with creamy filling, in the same iconic Twinkie™ shape.



From seasonal favorites – including Pumpkin Pie Twinkies – to limited edition items such as the Ghostbusters Green Slime Twinkies, Hostess Brands has created numerous innovative flavors for Twinkies’ creme filling. However, until now, the golden sponge cake – which even gave Twinkie its “gold standard” status – has gone untouched.



Not only did Chocolate Cake Twinkies score high in concept tests, but they also performed well in a blind taste test in which the vast majority of consumers said Chocolate Cake Twinkies met or exceeded expectations.



Meanwhile, consumer feedback fed another improvement to Hostess’s snack cake portfolio: Fudge Covered Twinkies, more commonly known as the Chocodile®. Fudge Covered Twinkies feature a Twinkie enrobed in a smooth fudge layer, and have been reinvented by its larger size, a higher crème-to-cake ratio, an intensified fudge coating and slightly modified shape.



Both Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and Fudge Covered Twinkies are now available at retailers nationwide and are sold in single-serve, twin-pack and multi-pack formats.