Kinky Cocktails Vixen

A blend of cranberry, green apple and ginger, Kinky Vixen now is available nationwide

October 19, 2017
Kinky, a brand of Prestige Beverage Group, unveiled its newest Kinky Cocktails seasonal flavor: Kinky Vixen.

A blend of cranberry, green apple and ginger, Kinky Vixen now is available nationwide.

With 5% alcohol by volume, the new flavored malt beverage is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $8.99.

