Kinky Cocktails Vixen
A blend of cranberry, green apple and ginger, Kinky Vixen now is available nationwide
October 19, 2017
No Comments
Kinky, a brand of Prestige Beverage Group, unveiled its newest Kinky Cocktails seasonal flavor: Kinky Vixen.
A blend of cranberry, green apple and ginger, Kinky Vixen now is available nationwide.
With 5% alcohol by volume, the new flavored malt beverage is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $8.99.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.