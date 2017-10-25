Fuchs North America: Authentic Ethnic

Fuchs North America introduces the South Asian Collection, a new line of distinctive seasonings, bases and flavors. The collection’s four vibrant and authentic seasonings offer innovative takes on popular South Asian dishes and flavors.

Among the collection’s offerings are seasonings and blends for proteins, sauces, beverages and desserts. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers to develop their own unique signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

“As consumers have been becoming more adventurous eaters, there’s been an increase in demand for authentic ethnic cuisines and flavors inspired by different, exotic regions of the world,” notes Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing. “As a result, South Asian cuisine and South Asian inspired flavors have been gaining traction both in foodservice and at retail. Our newest collection delivers on authenticity, while also providing unique and creative twists on popular South Asian foods and flavors.”

The South Asian Collection includes the following seasoning blends:

Butter Chicken Sauce Seasoning

“Butter chicken is an iconic dish with roots in the Punjabi cuisine, dating back to the 1950s,” notes Elizabeth Lindemer, CEC, Fuchs’ corporate executive chef. “Our Butter Chicken Sauce Seasoning has a subtle balance of tanginess, sweetness, mild spiciness and richness. It’s easy to see why this is a favorite Indian dish for so many people.”

Kashmiri Spiced Carrot Cake Mix

With crisp autumn air quickly approaching, it’s time to give the grill a little break and warm up the oven. Fuchs’ Kashmiri Spiced Carrot Cake Mix perfectly captures the captivating and inviting spices of the Kashmir Valley region.

Kerala Style Lamb Curry Seasoning

Kerala, located in southern India, serves as the inspiration behind our Kerala Style Lamb Curry Seasoning.

“Spices have always played a fundamental role in the cuisine of Kerala. Dating back thousands of years, Kerala rose to fame for its production of spices such as black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon,” notes Lindemer. “So, it only seemed fitting that, as a spice and seasoning company, Fuchs North America would honor Kerala with a fragrant and enchanting curry seasoning.”

Masala Chai Lassi Drink Mix

Not only Fuchs’ Masala Chai Lassi Drink Mix particularly on-trend, but it’s also the perfect beverage for fall.

“Lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink that is common through the Indian subcontinent,” says Lindemer. “Fuchs’ version is slightly sweet and features a subtle tanginess from nonfat Greek yogurt, paired with a hint of black tea and warming spices such as ginger and cinnamon.”

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each item in Fuchs’ South Asian Collection features innovative and mouthwatering flavors that will liven up any menu item or product.

Custom Solutions

Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, notes that Fuchs’ goal is to help food manufacturers create irresistible new items that build on culinary traditions—but that are also unique.

“We stay on top of consumer taste trends. Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own—offerings that are unique and stand out,” he says.

Fuchs North America goes from conception to manufacturing to delivery of an approved flavor as quickly as possible.

“We have a wide range of flavor bases at the ready, and, as a result, we can provide samples for immediate testing. Then we customize and refine the flavor to attain exactly the taste characteristics our customer is seeking,” Wuestenfeld adds.

Doing so means that taking a food or flavor idea from concept to delivery can often be accomplished in a matter of weeks or even less time.

For a limited time, Fuchs North America is offering complimentary samples of the items in its new South Asian Collection. To request samples, contact Rebekah Wicke toll-free at 800-365-3229. Readers also may e-mail a request to rwicke@fuchsna.com or visit http://www.fuchsna.com/SouthAsian.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading producer and supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor systems to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back more than 75 years, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning specialists are experts in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. They work closely with food technologists and product development personnel at client companies to design distinctive, differentiated flavor systems. Fuchs products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, Fuchs North America has been part of the worldwide Fuchs Group, the largest privately-held spice and seasoning company in the industry. The Fuchs Group serves food manufacturing, foodservice and retail segments, backed by secure, quality sourcing plus state-of-the-art production facilities on four continents.

www.fuchsna.com