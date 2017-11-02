Frutarom to acquire Enzymotec

Frutarom will acquire full ownership of Enzymotec, Israel, at a net investment of approximately $210 million. As of the date of signing Frutarom held approximately 19% of Enzymotec’s shares at an average price of $9.6 per share.

Frutraom will acquire the balance of shares at $11.9 per share. The transaction will be done via full merger of Enzymotec into a subsidiary of Frutarom. Total Enzymotec sales in the 12 month period ended June 2017 at $47 million.

Enzymotec’s nutrition segment sales in the 12 month period ended June 2017 totaled $36.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA1 of $15.7 million. In H1/2017 sales of Enzymotec’s nutrition segment reached $19.2 million with adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.3 million.