Ajinomoto Acquires Cambrooke Therapeutics

Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. (Cambrooke), an innovator in therapeutic nutrition for inborn errors of metabolism and ketogenic diet therapy, announced it has been acquired by Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Ajinomoto), a worldwide leader in amino acids, pharmaceuticals, high-quality seasonings, processed foods, beverages, and specialty chemicals, through its subsidiary Ajinomoto North America, Inc. Prior to the acquisition, Cambrooke was a privately-held business led by investors Galen Partners and Seventure Partners.

Cambrooke’s product portfolio serves the needs of people with chronic health conditions reliant on medical foods and specialized functional foods as a central part of their daily nutritional needs. With this acquisition, Cambrooke gains access to Ajinomoto’s global nutrition and ingredient sciences expertise, as well as proven flavor and texture-enhancing R&D capabilities.

According to Cambrooke President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Lossing, “Ajinomoto’s corporate motto of ‘Eat Well, Live Well.’ is an elegant statement that directly reflects Cambrooke’s mission of improving lives via providing the most delicious and most nutritious medical foods for people with chronic health conditions. In joining the Ajinomoto Group, our mission remains unchanged, our team remains in place, and our ability to better meet the needs of our customers expands with access to the enormous R&D capabilities of Ajinomoto.”

For many decades Ajinomoto has contributed to global health and wellness through wide-ranging specialty applications of amino acid technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved in creating solutions for specialty nutrition, improved food resources and global sustainability. Ajinomoto’s acquisition of Cambrooke supports Cambrooke’s focus on specialty nutrition and enables a pathway for Cambrooke’s use of Ajinomoto’s core technologies on metabolic and ketogenic therapy products, as well as accelerated development of better nutritional solutions for more chronic conditions.

“Ajinomoto is deeply dedicated to improving lives through high-quality, good tasting nutrition,” said Tatsuya Sato, President of Ajinomoto North America based in Chicago, IL. “We looked at many companies in recent years to help us grow in medical nutrition. The team at Cambrooke has been very successful in growing faster than other companies by better meeting the nutritional needs of the customers they serve. This success reflects a shared core value and led to our strong interest in Cambrooke joining the Ajinomoto Group.”

Cambrooke co-founder Lynn Paolella said, “I am delighted to join Ajinomoto and to leverage Ajinomoto’s expertise. I have been developing specialty low protein products and medical foods for over 20 years, as well as preparing meals at home for my two children with phenylketonuria (PKU). Adding Ajinomoto’s ingredient, flavor and nutrition know-how to Cambrooke’s growing family of products makes the future brighter for all families touched by chronic health conditions.”