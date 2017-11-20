Perrier Limited-Edition Packaging

Perrier® Sparkling Mineral Water celebrates the launch of its limited-edition packaging, featuring original designs by artist Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA. Now showcasing a striking geometric design inspired by HOTTEA's typographical installations, the all-new bottles and slim cans will be available throughout the US beginning this month.

Earlier this year, HOTTEA was named the 2017 Perrier Artist of the Year through the brand's ARTXTRA initiative, which engaged three emerging contemporary artists to design original packaging designs, and invited consumers to select the winner by voting online.

Based in Minneapolis, HOTTEA is an Emmy award-winning artist known for using brightly-colored yarn to create elaborate, eye-catching and non-destructive installations. His works have been displayed throughout the United States and internationally, most recently in the Mall of America in Minnesota and the Urban Nation Museum of Urban Contemporary Art in Berlin.