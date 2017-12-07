Clover Sonoma Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurts

Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, announced its new organic whole milk Greek yogurts and reformulated organic Cream on Top yogurts in flavors and fruit blends. Clover Sonoma’s new whole milk yogurt line satisfies and delivers a nutritious punch to any lunch.



“Our new organic whole milk yogurts provide additional nutritional value as a low sugar, heart healthy, satiating treat,” said Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO at Clover Sonoma. “As a father of three, I know that our whole milk yogurts are a delicious addition to any school lunch, but they also offer children the fuel they need for their growing bodies and minds.”



Based on recent and emerging nutritional research, whole milk dairy has been linked to easier weight loss, lower risk of diabetes, a happier heart, a calmer digestive tract, and lower sugar intake. Not only does whole milk dairy satiate and satisfy, it also packs micronutrients into every calorie. According to the Dairy Council of California, most people don't get enough calcium or vitamin D each day, yet can find both in milk, yogurt and cheese. Getting the recommended three servings of dairy per day can also help build bone mass, leading to improved bone health. Cultured dairy foods like yogurt contain probiotics which can enhance the good bacteria in the gut, improve health and reduce the risk of certain diseases. Yogurt is also a calcium powerhouse and a source of high-quality protein, vitamin A, riboflavin, phosphorus and potassium.



Clover Sonoma’s nutrient-packed whole milk yogurt line includes a healthy mix of protein, vitamins and probiotics that provide energy needed to keep up with busy schedules. Whether for breakfast, lunch or a snack, Clover Sonoma’s whole milk yogurt is an addition to a well-balanced meal.

Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is crafted with fresh organic milk direct from the cows in the green pastures of Clover Sonoma’s northern California family farms. It is strained in small batches, as tradition requires, and then blended with juicy sun-ripened organic fruit for a thick creamy texture and rich taste. Low in sugar but packed with nutritious protein, calcium and live cultures, it’s the ultimate wholesome indulgence.



The 5.3-ounce yogurts are available in five flavors including plain, vanilla bean, blueberry, raspberry, and honey.