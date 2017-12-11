Dow to Expand Propionic Acid Facility

Dow Industrial Solutions, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, announced plans to expand its propionic acid facility in Texas City, Texas, to meet rising global demand. The propionic acid market continues to grow as a result of megatrends for longer lasting foods and animal feed and grain alternatives. Dow’s plant expansion supports this growth and follows debottlenecking projects completed at the Texas City facility in 2015 and 2017.



“Increased propionic acid capacity is a strategic investment in Dow’s long-term growth,” said Donna Babcock, business director for Dow Performance Intermediates, a business segment of Dow Industrial Solutions.

“Our newly announced plant expansion, extensive capabilities in chemical processing and deep market knowledge will ensure we continue to be a leading supplier into food and feed applications.”

Propionic acid primarily serves as an anti-mold and anti-bacterial agent for animal feeds and grains. By reducing the likelihood of mold and bacteria formation, less product is wasted. This provides producers with economic and environmental benefits and supports sustainability trends around the globe.

Propionic acid additionally acts as a preservative for foods, such as baked goods and cheese, as well as an anti-mold agent for various bread products. As rising incomes shift consumers toward higher quality products and increasingly on-the-go lifestyles, enabling longer shelf-life of packaged food is key.

Expansion of the Texas City, Texas propionic acid facility is expected to be complete in 2019.