McCormick Introduces 40 New Products
Recipe Mixes for Slow Cooker Breakfasts, Ready-to-Serve Gravies and Simply Asia® Noodles and Flavored Broths are among new offerings
McCormick® and its US family of brands are launching 40 new products to help people get back to home cooking after summer with simple and flavorful seasonings, flavored broths, noodles and more. Available in stores this fall, these products make it easier than ever to create tasty meals throughout the day.
"People continue to look for simple ways to eat wholesome meals at home that taste amazing, and that's an especially tall order during the busy fall season," said Jill Pratt, Vice President and General Manager of US Core and Specialty McCormick Brands. "These new products offer many options to make a flavorful breakfast, dinner or snack in minutes – whether it's heating up a mug of rich turmeric and ginger bone broth for an afternoon pick-me-up, or combining Simply Asia soba noodles with your favorite veggies and broth to make an easy noodle bowl."
Here's a sampling of the new products launching for the fall:
McCormick Simply Better Gravy: Made with real ingredients, including stock, vegetables and McCormick herbs and spices, these ready-to-serve gravies are a hearty addition to holiday and everyday meals. Plus, there's no artificial flavors, no added MSG and they're gluten-free.
Turkey, Beef and Chicken Gravy varieties available
McCormick Good Morning Slow Cooker Breakfast Seasoning Mixes: Featuring simple recipes on the package, these seasoning mixes make for a warm hearty breakfast or brunch the whole family can enjoy together.
- Ultimate Egg Casserole
- Mexican Egg Casserole
- Peaches and Cream Baked Oatmeal
- Apple Cinnamon French Toast
Simply Asia Noodles and Broths: Making a noodle bowl at home can be quicker than ordering take-out. Choose a noodle, which cook in under 10 minutes, add flavored broth, and top with favorite veggies and protein.
- Chinese Style Lo Mein Noodles
- Japanese Style Ramen Noodles
- Japanese Style Soba Noodles
- Japanese Style Udon Noodles
- Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth
- Vietnamese Inspired Pho Beef Broth
Kitchen Basics Bone Broths: Swap afternoon tea or coffee for new, protein-packed bone broth flavors.
- Turmeric & Ginger Chicken Bone Broth with Lemongrass
- Beef Bone Broth
Garlic Blends: Garlic lovers everywhere, rejoice! This classic cooking ingredient is pairing up with some serious flavors. Sprinkle these products anywhere you would normally use garlic powder or salt.
- Garlic Tuscan Seasoning
- Garlic Jalapeno Seasoning
- Garlic Ranch Seasoning
- Black Garlic Seasoning
All-Purpose Seasoning Blends: Five simple seasoning blends are perfect for everyday cooking. A mix of familiar spices and herbs – like red pepper, basil and oregano – these new pantry staples add fool-proof flavor to any dish.
- Himalayan Pink Salt, Black Pepper and Garlic
- Basil, Oregano, Garlic and Sea Salt
- Garlic, Onion, Black Pepper and Sea Salt
- Garlic, Herb, Black Pepper and Sea Salt
- Crushed Red Pepper, Oregano and Garlic
Cheesy Pasta Sauce Seasoning Mixes: Create cheesy, delicious sauces on-demand for family favorites like mac & cheese and pasta. Each bottle makes multiple batches of sauce with no MSG or artificial flavors.
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Seasoning Mix
- Parmesan Alfredo Pasta Sauce & Seasoning Mix
- Sundried Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce & Seasoning Mix
McCormick Limited Edition Recipe & Seasoning Mixes for Slow Cookers and Roasted Vegetables: Put the slow cooker to work with these easy recipe mixes to make comforting fall classics.
- Slow Cooker Soups: Loaded Potato Soup, Cheddar Broccoli Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup
- Slow Cooker At-Home Asian: General Tso's Chicken, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Cashew Chicken
- Slow Cooker Favorites: Southwestern Chicken & Vegetables, Bourbon Chicken & Vegetables, Chicken Pot Pie
- Roasted Vegetable Sides: Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
McCormick Peppercorn Grinders: Add a kick to any dish with the twist of fresh pepper in new varieties.
- Black & White Peppercorn Grinder
- Green Peppercorn Grinder
In addition, 24 classic McCormick spices, herbs and seasoning blends will be available in larger sizes. Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Italian Seasoning and Grill Mates® Montreal Steak Seasoning are just a few of the favorites in bigger bottles.
