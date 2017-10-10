Nissin Foods Updates Top Ramen Recipe

Nissin Foods, the inventor of instant ramen, announces a significant update to its iconic Top Ramen brand in the US Nissin Top Ramen is responding to consumer demand for reduced sodium and fewer artificial ingredients by updating its entire product line to remove added MSG and artificial flavors and reduce sodium content. By focusing on what is important to the brand, Top Ramen is improving its nutritional profile while maintaining taste.

After a series of blind taste tests, results revealed that consumers liked the new version of Top Ramen just as much as the previous recipe. Nutritional changes include:

• Reduced sodium by an average of 15% across all flavors

• Removed added MSG (product contains small amounts of naturally occurring glutamates)

• Removed all artificial flavors