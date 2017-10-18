Almondina Toastees, Certified Non-GMO

The kitchen that brought you the all-natural crispy almond cookie with no cholesterol or dairy, and no added fat, salt or trans fat, has announced its next generation Almondina Toastees are now available as certified Non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project. Almondina Toastees have the same healthy attributes as the original line of Almondina and are shaped in a snackable style that contain less fat and only about 10 calories per piece.

Toastees flavors include:

Cranberry Almond – the toasted goodness of premium almonds combined with the tang of dried cranberries

Sesame Almond – healthy sesame flavor with almonds making snacking or spreads equally enticing

Coconut Orange Almond – the citrus comes through with the dual nuttiness of toasted coconut and almond making this a perfect anytime snack

“My great grandmother Dina was way ahead of her time in creating healthy foods including her legendary Petit Gateau Sec (Almondina), but now having our next generation Toastees certified Non-GMO only serves as further testament to her legacy,” said Tamar Zaliouk-Markham, CEO, YZ Enterprises, Inc.

Non-GMO Project Verified is the fastest growing label in the natural products industry, representing $19.2 billion in annual sales and more than 43,000 verified products for over 3,000 brands. Non-GMO products are in demand and the Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the most trusted non-GMO label among consumers.

In April 2017 Greener Choices, the Food Safety and Sustainability Center at Consumer Reports, released a comprehensive assessment of the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Greener Choices works for sweeping, systemic change in the food system, and at the core of their work is the belief there is a clear intersection between how food is produced and public health.

Greener Choices categorizes the Non-GMO Project Verified seal as a “highly meaningful label for consumers wishing to avoid GMOs in the foods they buy and to support farmers who don’t use GMOs.” Greener Choices notes the meaning of the label is consistent, the Non-GMO Project is free from conflict of interest, and the label was developed with broad public and industry input.