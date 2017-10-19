American golfer John Daly partnered with Phusion Project LLC to release a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails bearing his name. John Daly’s Grip it & Sip it line features two flavors: Hard Tea and Half & Half, which are made with real black tea and premium ingredients, the company says.

The RTD cocktails are 8% alcohol by volume. Packaged in 16-ounce, single-serve cans, John Daly’s Grip it & Sip it Hard Tea and Half & Half are available nationwide.