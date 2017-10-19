Beverages

John Daly’s Grip it & Sip it

The RTD cocktails are 8% alcohol by volume

JohnDalyHardTea_900
October 19, 2017
KEYWORDS alcoholic beverages / ready to drink
Reprints
No Comments

American golfer John Daly partnered with Phusion Project LLC to release a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails bearing his name. John Daly’s Grip it & Sip it line features two flavors: Hard Tea and Half & Half, which are made with real black tea and premium ingredients, the company says.

The RTD cocktails are 8% alcohol by volume. Packaged in 16-ounce, single-serve cans, John Daly’s Grip it & Sip it Hard Tea and Half & Half are available nationwide.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.