Taylor Farms Expands Stir Fry Kits
New varieties include Pad Thai with Brussels Sprouts and Coconut Curry with Brussels Sprouts
November 7, 2017
No Comments
Taylor Farms, a company operating in agricultural innovation and healthy, value-added fresh foods, continues to expand its offerings by introducing two timesaving Stir Fry Kit meal options to its existing line. The convenient and healthy kits are easily customizable and cook in just five minutes.
New flavors include:
- Pad Thai with Brussels sprouts, kale, bok choy, carrots, broccoli, green cabbage and snap peas or snow peas with a Pad Thai sauce.
- Coconut Curry with Brussels sprouts, kale, broccoli, carrots, red cabbage and snap peas or snow peas with coconut curry sauce.
Existing flavors include:
- Teriyaki with Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots, kale, snow peas, red cabbage, and broccoli with a teriyaki sauce.
- Ginger Garlic with bok choy, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots, kale, snow peas, and green cabbage with a ginger garlic sauce.
- Sesame Chili with bok choy, green cabbage, snow peas, and broccoli with a sesame chili sauce.
- Mandarin Orange with Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots, kale, and snow peas with a mandarin orange sauce.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.