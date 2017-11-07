CoreFX Ingredients Opens Chicago Innovation Center

CoreFX Ingredients, manufacturers of custom dry dairy, cheese and lipid ingredient solutions, inaugurated its 5,000-square-foot Innovation Center after just over a year in business as its own entity.

CEO Denis Neville spoke at the official opening ceremony:

“We have seen tremendous growth in operations, personnel and capabilities since June 2016. Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance our focus on innovation and customer service. The Innovation Center will help us build on that momentum to foster unparalleled customer service and engagement in a collaborative environment.”

Kevin Lane, Global CEO of Ornua based in Dublin, Ireland, and Blanca Berthier, director of international programs at the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce also spoke at the event, which was at the Lincoln Square facility at 4725 N. Western Ave. yesterday. The event was attended by Brian O’Brien, General Consul of Ireland, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, as well as Core FX customers and strategic collaborators.

“The opening of the Innovation Centre at CoreFX marks a key milestone in its exciting growth journey and greatly improves its capability and ability to create innovative ingredients solutions that meet its customer needs,” said Lane. “Innovation is core to Ornua’s growth plans and this center further strengthens Ornua’s global innovation network, which now covers Ireland, the UK, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia and the US.”

“The people-to-people links between Ireland and the great city of Chicago and the Midwest are strong and long-standing,” said O’Brien. “The opening of CoreFX is an example of collaboration between U.S. and Irish companies and showcases the very best in innovation in the agri-food industry.”

The build-out features a registered research and development lab, a state-of-the-art kitchen and an open floor plan to foster collaboration with customers.

CoreFX also has a BRC-and organic-certified manufacturing facility in Orangeville, Illinois. It has enjoyed its share of growth and innovation, with the installation of new pilot dryers and blenders to increase production capabilities and meet higher demand. A 10,000-square-foot warehouse expansion also is underway.

The company has more than quadrupled its number of personnel at the two locations since June 2016 — from a staff of 12 to 50 employees. CoreFX has a strategic five-year plan to focus on hiring and development and plans to add positions in the areas of marketing, purchasing, sales, R&D and leadership.

