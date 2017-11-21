TazaRay Sunflower Spirits in Tennessee

Tennessee is now the second state to see Dalton Distillery’s TazaRay Sunflower Spirits, a distilled spirit produced from sunflower seeds.

The fall 2017 rollout comes after a joint agreement between Empire Distributors of Tennessee, Inc. and Dalton Distillery to distribute the gluten-free sunflower distilled spirit. Atlanta-based Empire operates locations within Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Colorado.

TazaRay is naturally gluten-free, non-GMO, and is barrel aged just like your finest whiskies and bourbons. However, it cannot be called whiskey due it being produced from a seed instead of a grain.