PepsiCo Limited-Time Holiday Products

This holiday season, PepsiCo is offering more limited-time products than ever before to fill consumers' snack and beverage needs during holiday moments. From entertaining family and friends to holiday grocery shopping, PepsiCo is delivering bold and cheerful holiday flavors.

New to store shelves for a limited time this holiday season are: Pepsi Salted Caramel, Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs, Mtn Dew Holiday Brew and Quaker Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice. Also returning this year are seasonal favorites, including Lay's Wavy Potato Chips Dipped in Chocolate, Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch and Cheetos Snowflakes.

New Breakfast Items

Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Latte

Quaker® Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice

Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch®

Quaker® Life Cereal in Pumpkin Spice

New Beverages And Snacks