PepsiCo Limited-Time Holiday Products
PepsiCo offers Mtn Dew Holiday Brew, Cheetos Snowflakes and more holiday-themed products
This holiday season, PepsiCo is offering more limited-time products than ever before to fill consumers' snack and beverage needs during holiday moments. From entertaining family and friends to holiday grocery shopping, PepsiCo is delivering bold and cheerful holiday flavors.
New to store shelves for a limited time this holiday season are: Pepsi Salted Caramel, Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs, Mtn Dew Holiday Brew and Quaker Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice. Also returning this year are seasonal favorites, including Lay's Wavy Potato Chips Dipped in Chocolate, Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch and Cheetos Snowflakes.
New Breakfast Items
- Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Latte
- Quaker® Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice
- Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch®
- Quaker® Life Cereal in Pumpkin Spice
New Beverages And Snacks
- LIFEWTR™ Holiday Gift Set
- Mtn Dew® Holiday Brew
- Cheetos® Sweetos® Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs
- Cheetos® Snowflakes
- Stacy's® Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Pita Chips
- Pepsi® Salted Caramel
- Pepsi® and Mtn Dew Holiday Multi-Packs
- IZZE® Cranberry Orange Spice
- Rold Gold® Dipped Pretzels
- Lay's® Wavy Dipped in Chocolate
