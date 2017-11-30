Pringles® is taking its iconic stacked crisps and providing layers of flavor fun - for a limited time only at the Pringles Stack Shack.



Pringles® took its iconic crisps to new extremes with a New York pop-up dedicated to flavor stacking – a new way to experience Pringles crisps. For three-days, Oct. 18 to 20, the Pringles Stack Shack gave fans the chance to create new flavor stack combinations, or recreate favorite dishes in crisp form.



"Fans are already familiar with Pringles' wide variety of flavors, but we want to show them how stacking their favorite Pringles flavors can 'wow' their taste buds in a whole new way," said Kurt Simon, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The Pringles Stack Shack encourages everyone to unleash their creativity and flavor stack to their heart's content."

Flavor stacking might be new to some, so Pringles has enlisted the help of New Yorker Adam Richman – TV personality, culinary traveler and author – to show visitors how to stack Pringles crisps like a pro.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Pringles to help people discover the endless possibilities of flavor stacking using these snackable crisps," said Adam Richman. "In my opinion, flavor is king and nobody does flavor like Pringles. I'm unveiling my custom flavor stacks at the Pringles Stack Shack today, so be sure to stop by and try them for yourself!"

Adam's Richman's Flavor Stacks:

• Party Dip Stack

Flavors Required: French Onion Dip, Original, Sour Cream & Onion

• Triple "S" Stack

Flavors Required: Screamin' Dill Pickle, Salt & Vinegar, Honey Mustard

• Spaghetti & Red Sauce Stack

Flavors Required: Pizza, LOUD Super Cheesy Italian, LOUD Mighty Margherita Pizza

• Wing Night Stack

Flavors Required: Buffalo Ranch, BBQ, Ranch

• Potatoes Au Gratin Stack

Flavors Required: Loaded Baked Potato, Cheddar & Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

• Quesadilla Stack

Flavors Required: Fiery Chili Lime, Spicy Queso, Salsa Fiesta

• Carolina BBQ Stack

Flavors Required: Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño, BBQ

Located in Times Square on the corner of 41st Street and Broadway at 1450 North Broadway, the Pringles Stack Shack allowed fans to recreate classic and unique dishes in crisp form, as well as their own individual flavor combinations.