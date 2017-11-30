1K1V to Provide Growth Capital to TRUE Jerky

True Gentlemen’s Jerky, Inc., a San Francisco-based healthy snack foods company, and One Thousand & One Voices® (1K1V®), a private family capital fund backed by industry-leading families, announced that they have closed a transaction through which 1K1V will provide growth capital to TRUE Jerky.



Founded in 2015 by a group of college friends, TRUE Jerky offers lines of premium beef and turkey jerky with culinary-driven marinades such as Blackberry Merlot, Honey Bourbon Brisket and Thai Chili Mango. TRUE Jerky sources 100% of the meat used in its jerky from animals raised within the United States, and every bag of jerky includes its now-signature dental floss pick. TRUE Jerky’s products can be found in nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, including Peet’s Coffee and Safeway.



“Our focus is on creating products that are healthy, and interesting to today’s consumers, while delivering more transparency about where and how those products are made,” said TRUE Jerky CEO Jess Thomas. “We are excited about what the partnership with 1K1V will enable us to do creatively and operationally. 1K1V has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to share. More importantly, we have an alignment of values that will allow us to execute our strategy and mission in a broader and more meaningful way.”



“TRUE Jerky represents a natural add-on investment to our existing beef protein platform, Beefmaster. It also allows us, in conjunction with our partners at Beefmaster, to bring unique meat-based protein products from Southern Africa into the United States. Given the significant growth in the meat snacks category, TRUE Jerky is well positioned for success,” said Hendrik Jordaan, President and CEO of 1K1V®.