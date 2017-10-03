GoGo Quinoa Super Grains Gluten Free Pasta
The new pasta is certified organic, gluten feee and 100% vegan.
Gogo Quinoa launched innovative new Super Grains Pasta. Made with the nutrition-packed blend of chia, quinoa, sorghum, and amaranth super grains, GoGo Quinoa Super Grains Pasta can be a healthy addition to pasta recipes.
Offering the al dente bite renowned to GoGo Quinoa the new pasta is certified organic, gluten free and 100% vegan. Super Grains Pasta is also part of the NON-GMO project, proudly maintaining GoGo Quinoa's mission to provide superior nutritious flavorful products both ethically and responsibly.
A good source of fiber and iron as well as containing 5g of protein per portion, Super Grains Pasta packs an abundance of nutrition for the whole family.
