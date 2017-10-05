Favorite Products: August 2017

Voting for favorite new product introduction from August 2017 was an even affair among Prepared Foods readers. Squeaking out the victory was KIND Fruit Bites with 27% of the total vote.

The product narrowly beat out Chobani’s Greek Yogurt Flip, which finished with 24% of the vote.

KIND Fruit Bites contain only fruit and no added sugar, and is poised to disrupt a category that, despite its name, has traditionally over-indexed on snacks filled with added sugar rather than fruit.

