Functional Fiber

Solvaira Specialties has begun offering VIDOFIBRE BF Sugar Beet Fiber products, according to an agreement with UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG of Switzerland. Terms name Solvaira as exclusive distributor of VIDOFIBRE BF in the US, Canada and Mexico.

VIDOFIBRES BF is a high-quality sugar beet fiber produced from 100% Swiss natural sugar beet pulp after extraction of the sugar. Sugar beet fiber is a naturally gluten-free, multi-functional dietary food ingredient that provides moisture retention and texture to baked goods, meats and other food products.

VIDOFIBRE BF is non-GMO, GRAS, USDA approved in meats and poultry, and HPB approved in Canada.

High moisture retention makes bakery products fresher and softer longer while making meat products juicier and reduces cook loss.

Information regarding samples and pricing can be obtained by contacting Solvaira Specialties at (888) 698-1936, info@solvaira.com or by contacting your local distributor.

About UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG

UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG, (www.unipektin-ingredients.ch) based in northern Switzerland, produces natural Food Ingredients but also offers additional services. The registered trademarks VIDOGUM,

VIDOGEL and VIDOCREM are recognized worldwide as top quality galactomannans and as a synonym for innovation and technology.

Solvaira Specialties, a leader in Fiber Supply

Solvaira Specialties (www.solvaira.com) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fiber for the food, health and specialty markets. Solvaira currently operates facilities in Urbana, OH; North Tonawanda, NY; Nitro, WV; Cumberland, MD; Bell, CA; Keokuk, IA and Temse, Belgium. Productsmanufactured at these facilities are sold under several trademarks including Solka-Floc®, JustFiber®, FI-1®, Keycel® and Alpha-Cel®.