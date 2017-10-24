COYO Vanilla Bean

COYO, a dairy-free yogurt alternative, announced the addition of a new flavor to join its growing product line. Starting this month, consumers can purchase the new Vanilla Bean flavor at specialty food and grocery stores nationwide.



COYO is a coconut-based yogurt alternative that is dairy free, gluten free, Kosher, and vegan. The addition of the Vanilla Bean joins the brand’s four existing flavor offerings -- Natural, Mixed Berry, Mango, and Chocolate -- and stands apart from other category products because of its creamy, yogurt-like texture, smooth taste, and clean label.



Made with five ingredients (coconut cream, organic vanilla bean extract with vanilla seeds, tapioca, pectin and probiotic cultures), the Vanilla Bean flavor is a replacement for common dairy products and a kitchen workhorse. All COYO products are naturally rich in fatty acids, making them an easily digestible source of energy, minerals, and vitamins that consumers of all diets can enjoy.

The suggested retail price the new variety of COYO is $2.99.