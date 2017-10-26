Hershey Debuts New Innovations

The Hershey Company showcased its latest product innovations, convenience channel insights and future-focused shopper trends at the annual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago.

Hershey is investing in its core portfolio to deliver new products that appeal to people’s evolving snacking preferences.

“The convenience channel is rapidly evolving, and so are we. Candy and snacks will become the next great convenience experience – be it at the food service counter, in the aisle or at checkout,” said Todd Tillemans, President, US at The Hershey Company. “People are defining what, how and when they snack, and we’re evolving our portfolio to meet our consumers’ needs. Our commitment to the consumer puts us at the forefront of helping our retailers succeed.”

Extending Hershey Power Brands to Drive C-Store Growth

More than half of consumers report they snack to indulge. The confectionery market is strong, and the company’s core confectionery brands continue to outperform the market. Hershey continues to invest in its most-recognized brands – Reese’s and Hershey’s – to the benefit of the entire category and the convenience channel.

Earlier this year, the company released Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup, a variation of the iconic peanut butter cup stuffed with chocolate cookie bits for a sensorial experience that adds a crunchy bite to complement the combination of chocolate and peanut butter. This comes on the heels of the Reese’s Pieces Cup innovation bringing excitement to the category.

The company also showcased Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch Triple Chocolate Bar, the newest flavor to be introduced to the Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch line – one of the most anticipated innovations from the iconic Hershey’s brand in more than 16 years – that first debuted at the 2016 NACS Show. Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch Bars combine Hershey’s chocolate on the outside with layers of smooth crème and crunchy cookie bits on the inside for creamy, crunchy and balanced snacking satisfaction.

These confectionery innovations align with consumer demand for more unique and complex snacking options. Meanwhile, Hershey continues to leverage the power of Hershey’s and Reese’s to develop and introduce products that represent the intersection of sweet and salty flavors to deliver unique and complex snacking solutions aligned with consumer demand.

At NACS, Hershey introduced the latest in its Snackfection innovation – Hershey’s and Reese’s Popped Snack Mixes, blends of creamy and crunchy textures with sweet and salty flavors. Hershey’s Popped Snack Mix includes mini Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars together with chocolate drizzled popcorn, almonds and pretzels. Reese’s Popped Snack Mix blends Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Minis and Reese’s Pieces candy covered peanuts to drizzled chocolate covered popcorn and pretzels.