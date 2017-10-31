Simply7 released Quinoa Curls in three flavors: Original, Farmhouse Cheddar, and Mesquite BBQ.

These new Quinoa Curls combine the benefits of quinoa and the crunch of curly snacks. The Original flavor has a pinch of salt along with a texture that holds up paired with dips. The cheddar quinoa curls pair the light, nutty flavor of quinoa with creamy, fresh-from-the-farm cheddar goodness. The BBQ flavor is a blend of tomato and special spices, creating a fresh off the grill taste. The snacks contain 5g plant-based protein per serving.

Following seven standards of ingredient scrutiny, Simply7 wanted to bring Middle Eastern flavors to the snack aisle in a natural way, in the vein of Hummus Chips, Lentil Chips, Kale Chips, Veggie Chips, and sea salt Quinoa Chips

The suggested retail price for Quinoa Curls is $3.49.