RogersMade Artisan Spice Brand

RogerMade, the husband-and-wife artisan developers and producers of culinary and home goods, launched a line of premium, purposeful spice blends under the brand name Siren Spice Co. The first line under the new brand is a collection of infused organic cane sugars meant to spice up baked goods, beverages, desserts, and more.

The new line of infused cane sugar includes such flavors as Pumpkin Spice, Pink Lemonade, and Gingerbread.

Siren Spice Co. products are currently available for purchase via the RogersMade website at RogersMade.com and on Amazon.