ISC Gums: Gum Acacia

ISC Gums announces its latest innovation: Spray Dried Gum Acacia H-380 LC.

The new offering is 100% pure Gum Acacia Seyal. ISC has brought the color even closer to our Premium Spray Dried Gum Acacia 111, an emulsion grade 100% pure Gum Acacia Senegal.

This allows the customer, who needs the light color of Senegal but doesn’t need the emulsion characteristics of Senegal to utilize a lower cost Seyal in their process.

ISC Gums is a leading manufacturer of gum acacia and supplier of hydrocolloids for the food, pharmaceutical, nutrition and dietary supplement industries. Founded in 1941, ISC Gums is still family owned and operated today.

Our commitment to quality, our customer first methodology and our expertise in our field has made ISC Gums a reliable supplier, we’re dedicated to your success.

We manufacture a full line of Gum Acacia to suit manufacturer needs.

• Clean Label

• All-Natural

• Organic

• Non-GMO Project Verified

• Kosher

• Halal

• SQF Certified

ISC Gums is:

• Diverse. We supply a full line of hydrocolloids and hydrocolloid systems to meet your texture and stabilization requirements.

• Innovative. We create value added hydrocolloid solutions, placing you in front of the next trend in today’s ever changing food industry.

• Global. We support a customer base and supply chain that spans the world.

• Sustainable. We are proud of our recycling initiatives, utilization of solar power and support of the forestry initiative.

We look forward to discussing your application and requirements, contact us today to for a solution to your texture and stabilization challenges.

