BENEO: Nutrition+Health

BENEO will use this year’s Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, to celebrate the young company’s 10-year anniversary. Originally launched at FiE 2007 in London, BENEO has since focused on delivering better nutrition and health for people and animals.

This year, BENEO will once again exhibit at FiE Booth #F61, Hall 8, and showcase a range of new functional ingredient product concepts.

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are “less fat,” “less sugar,” “less calories,” “added fiber,” “gluten-free” and dairy alternatives.

Its ingredients relate to energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements.

In addition, to mark its anniversary, BENEO will be inviting visitors to get involved in a surprise activity and birthday celebration at its stand. In keeping with the 10-year anniversary theme, Mintel director of Innovation and Insight, David Jago, will share a special presentation about what to expect from the next decade’s food and beverage trends.

“We are proud to have met and exceeded customer expectations over the past decade. FiE 2017 provides us with the perfect platform to celebrate the company’s accomplishments,” notes Dominique Speleers, a member of BENEO’s executive board. “The combination of strong science, consistently high quality products and services, and a committed team of employees, has helped BENEO differentiate itself. Working in close collaboration with our customers over the last 10 years, we have been able to create many successful healthy products that look and taste great, and are looking forward to an exciting future for the organization.”

During the 10 years since BENEO was formed by the established and highly specialized industry players, Orafti, Palatinit and Remy, the company’s influence has continually grown. It is now represented in more than 75 countries and has more than 900 employees in seven offices and five production sites.

Today, the BENEO-Institute and BENEO-Technology Center, which were created shortly after BENEO’s inception, offer customers and the wider industry insights into nutrition science, legislation and provide expert advice on application technology. BENEO’s continued investment in scientific research substantiates the technical and nutritional effectiveness of its functional ingredients and has resulted in a remarkable range of EFSA health claim approvals being awarded.

About BENEO

