Walmart and the Italian Trade Agency have come together to cook up a line of authentic Italian cuisine for customers across the US The new Private Brand line, Sam's Choice Italia, serves up the rich, savory tastes of Italy at the retailer’s everyday low prices. Walmart is focused on continually innovating products while still staying true to quality and everyday low prices.

Sam’s Choice Italia features 40 products and is available now in 3,600 stores and on Walmart.com. The assortment is crafted with amore: items include boxed dinners, bagged pastas, pesto and pasta sauces, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and frozen pizzas. Walmart is working with multiple large suppliers on the new line – all based in Italy.

The Sam’s Choice Italia line is now available at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com and additional items will continue to roll out under the Sam’s Choice Italia line.

“Teaming up with the Italian Trade Agency is one of the many ways our Sam's Choice brand brings authentic gourmet foods to families across America at everyday low prices. We are fanatical about quality – it’s the first ingredient in everything we do,” said Jack Pestello, senior vice president, Private Brands, Walmart US “Sam’s Choice Italia is just the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to improve and innovate our Private Brand offerings while staying true to quality and everyday low prices.”

The Sam’s Choice Italia products were put through extensive testing conducted at Walmart’s Culinary and Innovation Center to ensure the flavors in each product stayed true to their Italian roots. This is the first time the Italian Trade Agency has worked with a US retailer on a full line of private brand products.

“We are committed to bringing authentic Italian offerings to American households, so when Walmart approached us with this idea, we were immediately interested,” said Michele Scannavini, president of the Italian Trade Agency. “The Sam’s Choice Italia recipes have high-quality ingredients from right here in Italy, so we can guarantee an authentic Italian experience for customers.”