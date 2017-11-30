Vintage Italia, Tipsy Elves Launch Holiday Partnership

This holiday season, Vintage Italia's baked pasta snacks, Pasta Bow Ties, have partnered with sweater brand, Tipsy Elves, to co-design festive packaging for their bestselling Meatball Parm, Creamy Ranch, Honey Butter, and Smooth Cheddar flavors. The seasonal bags are reimagined with well-known festive characters such as reindeer, elves, snowmen, and of course, Santa. The limited edition holiday bags will be available online at pastasnacks.com and in retailers nationwide.

Founded by CEO and successful snack food entrepreneur Jerry Bello, Vintage Italia, parent company to the better-for-you snacks, Pasta Bow Ties and Pasta Chips, has grown almost 200% over the past year. With CMO Adam Cohen leading the creative direction of the partnership, the Pasta Bow Ties and Tipsy Elves campaign will be making a debut at this years' iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Chicago on December 13 with their newly released commercial, currently streaming on the iHeartRadio app and social platforms. The brand will be offering a nationwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip and tickets to the star studded event featuring artists such as Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, and the Chainsmokers, with backstage passes to meet and greet the stars.

"Our partnership with Tipsy Elves aligns perfectly with our brand mission: spreading good fun and flavors. We wanted to be part of the party and Tipsy Elves brought us there. By collaborating, we've created a stylish, party-ready product that consumers can get truly excited about this holiday season – ugly sweaters never looked and tasted so good!" said Pasta Snacks founder and CEO, Jerry Bello.

When Pasta Snacks decided they wanted to do a holiday collaboration and packaging, they immediately thought of Tipsy Elves as the perfect partner to help them bring a festive look to the snack aisle. The pair worked collaboratively to create a captivating campaign - resulting in four eye-catching and seasonal custom ugly sweater Pasta Bow Ties bags that you can eat whilst wearing your one-of-a-kind ugly sweater, made exclusively for the partnership by Tipsy Elves.

"We couldn't have chosen a better brand to collaborate with on a creative and engaging holiday campaign," said Pasta Snacks' CMO, Adam Cohen. "iHeartRadio took notice to our ideas this season and we are so excited to debut the over-the-top, fun commercial we produced with our creative marketing team, The Anton Eye, and Tipsy Elves for the partnership, at this years' iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Chicago."

A gently baked, healthy snack option, Pasta Bow Ties are cholesterol-free, and contain 60% less fat than potato chips and 20% less fat than pita chips. Crisp, airy and craveable, Pasta Bow Ties are a stylish, fun bowtie-shaped pasta snack that is made with natural ingredients and puffed to perfection, as well as non-GMO project verified, and OUD Kosher certified. These holiday snacks will be available at pastasnacks.com/tipsyelves and in retailers nationwide such as Safeway/Albertson's, Shaws, Mariano's, Market Basket, Tops Friendly Markets, and more, for $3.99 per 5-ounce bag and $47.88 for a 12-pack.