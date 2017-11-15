Vermont Village Sipping Vinegars

Vermont Village, a small-batch producer of premium applesauce, apple butter, apple cider vinegar, and apple cider vinegar beverages, located in Vermont’s Green Mountains, introduced its organic Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars. The Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars will be available at Walmart retailers nationwide in October of 2017.



Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars were developed to bring healthy-lifestyle connoisseurs a more versatile way to get in their daily dose of apple cider vinegar. In addition to being used on-the-go like Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Vinegar Shots, the Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars can be mixed into a bottle of water at the gym, used as a salad dressing, concocted into a smoothie at home, added to hot or iced teas, or sipped on straight.



Crafted in small batches as a way of enhancing the naturally occurring fresh fruit and root flavors, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Sipping Vinegars are made from carefully sourced, organic and clean ingredients blended with organic honey and raw, unfiltered apple cider. The Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars are available in four flavors including Blueberries & Honey, Turmeric & Honey, Cranberries & Honey, and Ginger & Honey.



Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Sipping Vinegars are available in individual 8-ounce bottles for $4.99.