The General Mills Convenience & Foodservice division, Minneapolis, offers two new Pillsbury bakery solutions for K-12 school foodservice operators.

Pillsbury Filled Crescents come in two flavors—Chocolate and Grape—and come individually wrapped for multiple prep options.

“School nutrition staff have told us that they feel good about offering students a warm breakfast,” says Chef Monica Coulter, who works closely with K-12 schools to provide training, ideas and inspiration. “Pillsbury Filled Crescents for K-12, which can be served hot or cold, offer a fun, delicious item that kids will love and one that is easy for staff to menu and serve.”

The other new offering is Pillsbury French Bread, which features a hinged side to keep fillings intact. The easy-prep bread is thaw and serve or heat and serve for maximum menu flexibility.

“Pillsbury French Bread gives schools another easy-prep option that opens up a number of possibilities to create sandwiches that students will rave about,” says Coulter.

Both new Filled Crescents and French Bread deliver a dietary 2oz equivalent grain serving. Both also are free from artificial flavors and colors.

Originally appeared in the November, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as School Solutions.