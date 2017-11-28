Free From Fellows Introduces New Sweets

Free From Fellows, the latest brand introduction from London-based Bravura Foods, has added three items to its range of clean-label gummies.



In March, Free From Fellows introduced sugar-free, gelatin-free and gluten-free Gummy Bears, Cola Bottles and Midget Gems. These stevia-sweetened, vegan candies do not contain artificial colors and flavors.



Also free from sugar, gelatin and gluten, the line’s newest additions include Rhubarb and Custard-flavored hard candies, Pear Drops and Cola and Strawberry Lollipops. They’ll be available later this month.



“We have been innovating in sugar-free confectionery behind the scenes for a while now, but we really wanted to focus on being able to offer more, as there are many products out there that are sugar-free or gluten-free but not gelatin-free or vice versa, and we wanted to fill that gap,” says Bravura Foods Director Lisa Gawthorne.



Health food retailer Holland & Barrett picked up Free From Fellows’ original products in March, extending distribution to 780 stores in August. The lollipops will also be available through the retailer in November.



Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also picked up five items from the range, launching in 330 stores earlier this month. Other retailers stocking the products include Whole Foods, Grapetree and Planet Organic, as well as approximately 400 independent health food stores in the United Kingdom. The brand has also established customers in Iceland, Sweden, Australia and Slovenia.



“We have brought about some much needed category innovation, and we really do feel the time is right for the brand as consumers are now more accepting than ever of sugar-free products,” said Bravura Foods Director Karl Morris.



Citing data from Mintel, Morris said 41% of parents with children younger than 16 agree artificially-sweetened candy is suitable for kids.



“Coupled with that, we have been tracking the growth of the free from sector as we operate in this area with other brands, and free-from products are now bought by 78% of consumers,” Morris added. “We wanted to encapsulate all angles, as well as make it suitable for anyone wishing to avoid gelatin.”