Product of the DayDairy

Kraft Heinz Adds Flavors to Cottage Doubles Lines

The two new cottage cheese varieties include a sweet and spicy mango habanero

December 8, 2017
KEYWORDS cheese
Reprints
No Comments

Chicago- and Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz added new flavor varieties to its Breakstone’s and Knudsen Cottage Doubles lines: mango habanero and honey vanilla.

Doubles feature a dual-compartment container with cottage cheese on one side and a flavor mix-in in another, allowing consumers to add as much flavor as they want. The suggested retail price is $1.25 per 4.7-ounce tub.

Breakstone’s Doubles are sold nationally at retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Kroger and Ahold/Delhaize. Knudsen Doubles are primarily sold at Walmart, Albertson’s/Safeway and other West Coast Regional retailers.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.