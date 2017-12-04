New Kids' Options

The Safe + Fair Food Company, Chicago, creator of non-GMO, clean label and allergy-friendly foods, announced the launch of the first two brands in its portfolio: The Kid's Stuff and Good to Give. These brands are the first rollout in the company's expanding line of free-from products, created to serve the millions of families impacted by food allergies, with safe foods at fair prices.

All products are available for purchase at www.safeandfair.com and shipping nationwide.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our exciting new brands that embody our mission to create affordably priced, safe and delicious foods that will impact real change in the allergy-friendly food market," says CEO Will Holsworth. "At SAFE + FAIR, all our products are carefully crafted with the best ingredients to elevate the standards of great tasting foods that everyone can afford. As a father, I believe all children should have access to real foods; and as a company, we believe we have a responsibility to the millions of families with food allergies to make the safe food choice the easy and affordable choice."

THE BRANDS

The Kid's Stuff (Box of 36 for $14.99)

Made to please the kid in you, The Kid's Stuff products are named after SAFE + FAIR's founders' children (Abby and Remy). All of these products are clean label and nut-free. They are made with whole grains and free-from peanuts, tree nuts, GMO's, artificial ingredients and trans fats.

The initial product offering includes Abby's Chocolate Chip Cookies and Remy's Cinnamon Grahams. Forthcoming products include Gavin's Granola, Quinn's Crackers, Jane's Trail Mix and Claire's Bars which are currently in development. Next available on the website are Gavin's Cinnamon Granola and Remy's Honey Grahams.

Good to Give ($1.99 – $2.99)



Created to make every day more carefree, the Good to Give brand includes delicious desserts, meals and snacks that are made with clean ingredients and without nuts, artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

To start, this line will offer Chocolate and Vanilla Cake Mix and Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. Good to Give products that will soon follow include Brownie Mix, Pancake and Waffle Mix, Granola Cereal, Granola Bars, Oatmeal, Trail Mix and more. Many of these options will also be gluten-free, including soon to be released gluten-free Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese, Chocolate Brownie Mix, and Blonde Birthday Cake Brownie Mix.

The Safe + Fair Food Company is led by Will Holsworth, former president and chief growth officer at Muscle Milk (which sold to Hormel for $470M). Jessica Grelle, senior vice president of innovation and R&D, leads the creation of the company's original and clean label recipes. Jessica Kelly, head of design and customer engagement, is in charge of the company's product packaging and design.

To learn more about The Safe + Fair Food Company and purchase products, please visit www.safeandfair.com.