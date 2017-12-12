Litehouse Inc., a 100% employee-owned company added a new member to its Organic family: Litehouse Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. Big on flavor, light on calories, the new vinaigrette has a crisp, bright lemon taste and hints of herbs, to add zest to salads or recipes with less than 50 calories per 2-tablespoon serving.

According to Technomic, consumer demand for the tart taste and flavor of lemon continues to grow, as does the overall organic RSD segment at a rate of 49%. To meet these demands, Litehouse developed its light and refreshing Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette, which joins the company’s organic line of triple certified dressings with USDA Organic, Certified Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified on the market.

“Consumers love our Organic dressings and we continue to expand the line by delivering new and delicious flavors that make every dish exceptional,” said Brooke Gansemer, Litehouse Assistant Brand Manager. “Pair this dairy-free dressing on a dark green salad, drizzled over grilled vegetables, or as a chicken marinade – the options are endless!”

Litehouse Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette joins six other Litehouse Organic flavors: Organic Balsamic, Organic Ranch, Organic Caesar, Organic Raspberry Lime, Organic Rosemary Balsamic and Organic Ginger with Honey.

The new Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette can be found in the produce department next to the rest of Litehouse’s refrigerated dressing line and will be available for a suggested retail price of $5.99.